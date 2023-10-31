Israeli Army says woman soldier Ori Megidish freed from Hamas captivity

JERUSALEM – The Israeli Army said on Monday that they have seized a woman soldier who had been in the Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7.

According to the Israeli Army, soldier Ori Megidish was released amid an operation in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

"Last night, soldier Ori Megidish was released during a ground operation after being kidnapped by Hamas on October 7," the army said in a statement.

"The soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family."

💥As part of Gaza ground operations, IDF & Shin Bet released Private Ori Magidish, who was kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas. She has been reunited with her family. pic.twitter.com/OCXv2QqClQ — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 30, 2023

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a photograph of Megidish in which she is seen surrounded with her family members.