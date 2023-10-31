One-day-old Palestinian boy killed in Israeli bombing on Gaza hospital

As Israel has intensified the bombing of Gaza and now launched a ground offensive, a newborn was killed when Israeli warplanes pounded the Turkish Hospital in the occupied Palestinian territory on Sunday.

A picture of the one-day-old Palestinian boy wrapped in coffin went viral immediately after a Gaza-based journalist shared it on social media, but it failed to shake the world conscience.

Citing the Gaza Health Ministry, the Arab media reported that the child was issued death certificate even before he was issued a birth certificate.

More than 8,000 Palestinians have been martyred and 22,000 wounded in the Israeli bombing of Gaza since October 7 when Hamas carried out surprise attacks across the border and killed at least 1,400 Israeli besides taking over 200 hostage.

Of the Palestinians martyred in Israeli bombing of Gaza, 3,631 are children and 1,871 are women.

As the Israeli Army escalated its ground and aerial assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, Israeli tanks have briefly reached the outskirts of Gaza City.

On Monday, Israeli tanks made an incursion towards Salah al-Din Street, in the middle of the Gaza City governorate, a distance of about 3km (1.8 miles) from the Gaza fence. Heavy clashes were reported in the area.

In view of movement of the Israeli tanks into the Gaza Strip, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss Israeli's catastrophic war on Palestine.