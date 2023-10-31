Pakistan face Bangladesh in fight for survival in World Cup 2023 today

Struggling Pakistan and Bangladesh will hope to remain mathematically alive in Cricket World Cup 2023 after having back-to-back blows.

Men in Green are coming to Eden Garden’s clash in their quest to push for a semifinal berth in the leading ICC event. Babar XI are on the verge of a group-stage exit in CWC 23 and need to outclass Bangladesh today to hold any thin chances of advancing to the semifinals.

The World Cup campaign of Green Shirts has been marred by several blows including lack of performance, reports of no salaries, and rifts in the cricket board.

Pakistan started their campaign on positive note but they lost games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa, with a poor net run-rate of -0.38.

Even Bangladesh, the other Asian side that is also lingering at the bottom in points table, can give tough time to Team Green, despite the fact that Tigers lost five out of six games so far.

If we look back, Pakistan bagged 33 ODI games and lost just five against Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh won four of the last six fixtures.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam