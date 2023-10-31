WATCH: Maulana Tariq Jamil leads special prayers at son's funeral

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 282.5 for selling purposes, and 279.5 for buying.

On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 October 2023