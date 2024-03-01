Search

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Broadcasters

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Global broadcasting rights announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the official broadcasters for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ensuring that cricket fans around the world will have access to live coverage of the highly anticipated tournament. With a plethora of licensees spanning various territories, the event promises to captivate audiences across continents.

Extensive Coverage Across Territories

Territory Channels
Australia Amazon 
Caribbean Islands ESPN Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPN Extra
India+(linear feed goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives) Disney Star, SS1(HD+SD), SS2(HD+SD),Select2(HD+SD), SS1 Hindi (HD+SD), SS3,SS First, SS1 Tamil (HD+SD), SS1 Telugu (SD+ HD),Maa Gold,SS1 Kannada, Suvarana Plus SD
MENA E&, CricLife Max, CricLife Max 2
Netherlands NOS
New Zealand Sky TV NZ, Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 4
Pakistan PTV, PTV Sports, PTV Home, PTV National, Ten Sports 
ROW ICC
Singapore StarHub, Hub Sports 4, Hub Sports 5
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, TV1, Sirasa TV, Shakti TV
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, SS Cricket, SS Grandstand, SS Cricket Africa, SS Action Africa, CSN
UK & Northern Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action
USA & Canada Willow, Willow TV(USA & Canada), Willow Xtra(USA only)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming

Territory Website App
Australia www.primevideo.com Prime Video
Caribbean Islands espncricinfo.com ESPN Play Caribbean
India+(linear feed goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives) www.hotstar.com Disney+Hotstar
MENA starzplay.com/en/sports
www.switchtv.ae		 StarzON
StarzPlay
Netherlands ICC.tv ICC.tv
New Zealand www.sky.co.nz
www.skysport.co.nz
www.skygo.co.nz
www.skysportnow.co.nz		 Sky Sport Now
Sky Go
Pakistan sports.ptv.com.pk
tamashaweb.com
tapmad.com		 Myco
Tamasha
Tapmad
ROW ICC.tv ICC.tv
Singapore www.starhub.com/personal/store/tv.html StarHub
Sri Lanka www.sirasatv.lk ICC.tv
Sub-Saharan Africa www.supersport.com SuperSport
DSTV
UK & Northern Ireland www.skysports.com
www.sky.com/watch/sky-go/windows
www.nowtv.com		 Sky Sports
USA & Canada www.willow.tv
www.cricbuzz.com/cb-plus/premium-content/home
www.cricbuzz.com		 Willow TV
CricBuzz

Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to the T20 World Cup 2024 continues.

