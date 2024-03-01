The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the official broadcasters for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ensuring that cricket fans around the world will have access to live coverage of the highly anticipated tournament. With a plethora of licensees spanning various territories, the event promises to captivate audiences across continents.
Extensive Coverage Across Territories
|Territory
|Channels
|Australia
|Amazon
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPN Extra
|India+(linear feed goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives)
|Disney Star, SS1(HD+SD), SS2(HD+SD),Select2(HD+SD), SS1 Hindi (HD+SD), SS3,SS First, SS1 Tamil (HD+SD), SS1 Telugu (SD+ HD),Maa Gold,SS1 Kannada, Suvarana Plus SD
|MENA
|E&, CricLife Max, CricLife Max 2
|Netherlands
|NOS
|New Zealand
|Sky TV NZ, Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 4
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Sports, PTV Home, PTV National, Ten Sports
|ROW
|ICC
|Singapore
|StarHub, Hub Sports 4, Hub Sports 5
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV, TV1, Sirasa TV, Shakti TV
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, SS Cricket, SS Grandstand, SS Cricket Africa, SS Action Africa, CSN
|UK & Northern Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action
|USA & Canada
|Willow, Willow TV(USA & Canada), Willow Xtra(USA only)
|Territory
|Website
|App
|Australia
|www.primevideo.com
|Prime Video
|Caribbean Islands
|espncricinfo.com
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|India+(linear feed goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives)
|www.hotstar.com
|Disney+Hotstar
|MENA
|starzplay.com/en/sports
www.switchtv.ae
|StarzON
StarzPlay
|Netherlands
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|New Zealand
|www.sky.co.nz
www.skysport.co.nz
www.skygo.co.nz
www.skysportnow.co.nz
|Sky Sport Now
Sky Go
|Pakistan
|sports.ptv.com.pk
tamashaweb.com
tapmad.com
|Myco
Tamasha
Tapmad
|ROW
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|Singapore
|www.starhub.com/personal/store/tv.html
|StarHub
|Sri Lanka
|www.sirasatv.lk
|ICC.tv
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|www.supersport.com
|SuperSport
DSTV
|UK & Northern Ireland
|www.skysports.com
www.sky.com/watch/sky-go/windows
www.nowtv.com
|Sky Sports
|USA & Canada
|www.willow.tv
www.cricbuzz.com/cb-plus/premium-content/home
www.cricbuzz.com
|Willow TV
CricBuzz
Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to the T20 World Cup 2024 continues.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
