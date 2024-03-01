Search

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan Streaming Details

Cricket fever is set to reach new heights as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up to face off in a highly anticipated match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Scheduled to take place on June 9th at the Nassau County International Stadium, the encounter promises to be a thrilling spectacle for fans worldwide.

The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 AM UTC, with both teams eyeing a crucial victory in the tournament. As the cricketing world turns its attention to this blockbuster fixture, anticipation is reaching fever pitch.

Overview of India Vs Pakistan matches in ICC World Cup

Looking back at their past encounters in ICC tournaments, India has had the upper hand in recent years. In the ICC T20 World Cup, India secured victories in 2022 (won by 4 wickets), 2016 (won by 6 wickets), 2014 (won by 7 wickets), and 2012 (won by 8 wickets). However, cricket is a game of uncertainties, and Pakistan will be keen to turn the tide in their favor, especially after their dominant victory in 2021 (won by 10 wickets).

Where to live Stream India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World cup 2024 Match:

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the action live as it unfolds through various live streaming platforms. Indian viewers can tune in to Disney+Hotstar, while Pakistani fans can live stream the match on PTV Sports, Tamasha, Tapmad and Myco.

Live Streaming on Mobile 

Territory Live Streaming Apps
Pakistan Tamasha
Tapmad
India Disney+Hotstar

Live Streaming on Web

Territory Web Sites for Live Streaming
Pakistan sports.ptv.com.pk
tamashaweb.com
tapmad.com
India www.hotstar.com

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is one of the most intense and storied in the history of the sport. Whenever these two teams meet on the field, emotions run high, and millions of fans are glued to their screens, eagerly anticipating every ball and boundary.

As the countdown to the clash begins, anticipation is building among cricket fans worldwide. With both teams boasting formidable lineups and a rich history of intense battles, the stage is set for a captivating encounter that is sure to be etched in the annals of cricketing history.

Indian Squad:

The Indian cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, boasts a formidable lineup featuring top talents such as Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. With a mix of experience and youth, including the likes of Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, India is poised to showcase their prowess on the international stage.

Pakistani Squad:

Under the leadership of Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket team is gearing up for a fierce battle against their traditional rivals. With players like Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman in their ranks, Pakistan aims to make a statement in the tournament and secure victory against their formidable opponents.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an epic showdown between two cricketing giants as India takes on Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

