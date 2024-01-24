The holy month of fasting has commenced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other gulf countries from March 12. The Ramadan timings in Dubai are alighted with the dawn and sunset. Ramadan Calendar 2024 provides most probable time for dawn and sunset in the UAE city so people can do their Sehri and Iftari timely.
The timings vary country to country and city to city across the world. UAE residents and Muslim expats who live in Duba can check the Sehri and Iftari timings of 30 days in the following Ramadan Calendar 2024:
|Day
|SEHRI
|IFTAR
|DATE
|1
|05:13 AM
|6:27 PM
|11 Mar 2024
|2
|05:12 AM
|6:28 PM
|12 Mar 2024
|3
|05:11 AM
|6:28 PM
|13 Mar 2024
|4
|05:10 AM
|6:28 PM
|14 Mar 2024
|5
|05:09 AM
|6:29 PM
|15 Mar 2024
|6
|05:08 AM
|6:29 PM
|16 Mar 2024
|7
|05:06 AM
|6:30 PM
|17 Mar 2024
|8
|05:05 AM
|6:30 PM
|18 Mar 2024
|9
|05:04 AM
|6:31 PM
|19 Mar 2024
|10
|05:03 AM
|6:31 PM
|20 Mar 2024
|11
|05:02 AM
|6:32 PM
|21 Mar 2024
|12
|05:01 AM
|6:32 PM
|22 Mar 2024
|13
|05:00 AM
|6:33 PM
|23 Mar 2024
|14
|04:59 AM
|6:33 PM
|24 Mar 2024
|15
|04:58 AM
|6:33 PM
|25 Mar 2024
|16
|04:57 AM
|6:34 PM
|26 Mar 2024
|17
|04:55 AM
|6:34 PM
|27 Mar 2024
|18
|04:54 AM
|6:35 PM
|28 Mar 2024
|19
|04:53 AM
|6:35 PM
|29 Mar 2024
|20
|04:52 AM
|6:36 PM
|30 Mar 2024
|21
|04:51 AM
|6:36 PM
|31 Mar 2024
|22
|04:50 AM
|6:37 PM
|01 Apr 2024
|23
|04:49 AM
|6:37 PM
|02 Apr 2024
|24
|04:48 AM
|6:37 PM
|03 Apr 2024
|25
|04:46 AM
|6:38 PM
|04 Apr 2024
|26
|04:45 AM
|6:38 PM
|05 Apr 2024
|27
|04:44 AM
|6:39 PM
|06 Apr 2024
|28
|04:43 AM
|6:39 PM
|07 Apr 2024
|29
|04:42 AM
|6:40 PM
|08 Apr 2024
|30
|04:41 AM
|6:40 PM
|09 Apr 2024
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
