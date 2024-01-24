SEHRI & IFTAR TIME DUBAI RAMADAN 2024

Today Sehri and Iftar Timing in Dubai

The holy month of fasting has commenced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other gulf countries from March 12. The Ramadan timings in Dubai are alighted with the dawn and sunset. Ramadan Calendar 2024 provides most probable time for dawn and sunset in the UAE city so people can do their Sehri and Iftari timely.

The timings vary country to country and city to city across the world. UAE residents and Muslim expats who live in Duba can check the Sehri and Iftari timings of 30 days in the following Ramadan Calendar 2024:

Dubai Ramadan Calendar 2024