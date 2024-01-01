SEHRI & IFTAR TIME KARACHI RAMADAN 2024

Sehri and Iftar Timing Karachi Ramadan 2024

The holy month of fasting is expected to begin from March 12 in the country. Ramadan Calendar 2024 provides information to people about Sehri and Iftari timings for all the 30 days of the ninth Islamic month. The timings vary city to city across the Pakistan.

There is around 30 minutes difference in Sehri and Iftari timings of Lahore and Karachi. People who live in Karachi and adjacent areas can check the Sehri and Iftari timings in the following Ramadan Calendar 2024.

Karachi Ramadan Calendar 2024