The holy month of fasting is expected to begin from March 12 in the country. Ramadan Calendar 2024 provides information to people about Sehri and Iftari timings for all the 30 days of the ninth Islamic month. The timings vary city to city across the Pakistan.
There is around 30 minutes difference in Sehri and Iftari timings of Lahore and Karachi. People who live in Karachi and adjacent areas can check the Sehri and Iftari timings in the following Ramadan Calendar 2024.
|Day
|SEHRI
|IFTAR
|DATE
|1
|05:27 AM
|6:41 PM
|12 Mar 2024
|2
|05:26 AM
|6:41 PM
|13 Mar 2024
|3
|05:25 AM
|6:41 PM
|14 Mar 2024
|4
|05:24 AM
|6:42 PM
|15 Mar 2024
|5
|05:23 AM
|6:42 PM
|16 Mar 2024
|6
|05:22 AM
|6:43 PM
|17 Mar 2024
|7
|05:21 AM
|6:43 PM
|18 Mar 2024
|8
|05:20 AM
|6:44 PM
|19 Mar 2024
|9
|05:19 AM
|6:44 PM
|20 Mar 2024
|10
|05:18 AM
|6:45 PM
|21 Mar 2024
|11
|05:17 AM
|6:45 PM
|22 Mar 2024
|12
|05:15 AM
|6:45 PM
|23 Mar 2024
|13
|05:14 AM
|6:46 PM
|24 Mar 2024
|14
|05:13 AM
|6:46 PM
|25 Mar 2024
|15
|05:12 AM
|6:47 PM
|26 Mar 2024
|16
|05:11 AM
|6:47 PM
|27 Mar 2024
|17
|05:10 AM
|6:48 PM
|28 Mar 2024
|18
|05:09 AM
|6:48 PM
|29 Mar 2024
|19
|05:08 AM
|6:48 PM
|30 Mar 2024
|20
|05:07 AM
|6:49 PM
|31 Mar 2024
|21
|05:05 AM
|6:49 PM
|01 Apr 2024
|22
|05:04 AM
|6:50 PM
|02 Apr 2024
|23
|05:03 AM
|6:50 PM
|03 Apr 2024
|24
|05:02 AM
|6:51 PM
|04 Apr 2024
|25
|05:01 AM
|6:51 PM
|05 Apr 2024
|26
|05:00 AM
|6:51 PM
|06 Apr 2024
|27
|04:59 AM
|6:52 PM
|07 Apr 2024
|28
|04:58 AM
|6:52 PM
|08 Apr 2024
|29
|04:57 AM
|6:53 PM
|09 Apr 2024
|30
|04:55 AM
|6:53 PM
|10 Apr 2024
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
