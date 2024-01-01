Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel

SEHRI & IFTAR TIME KARACHI RAMADAN 2024

Sehri and Iftar Timing Karachi Ramadan 2024

The holy month of fasting is expected to begin from March 12 in the country. Ramadan Calendar 2024 provides information to people about Sehri and Iftari timings for all the 30 days of the ninth Islamic month. The timings vary city to city across the Pakistan. 

There is around 30 minutes difference in Sehri and Iftari timings of Lahore and Karachi. People who live in Karachi and adjacent areas can check the Sehri and Iftari timings in the following Ramadan Calendar 2024.

Karachi Ramadan Calendar 2024

Day SEHRI IFTAR DATE
1 05:27 AM 6:41 PM 12 Mar 2024
2 05:26 AM 6:41 PM 13 Mar 2024
3 05:25 AM 6:41 PM 14 Mar 2024
4 05:24 AM 6:42 PM 15 Mar 2024
5 05:23 AM 6:42 PM 16 Mar 2024
6 05:22 AM 6:43 PM 17 Mar 2024
7 05:21 AM 6:43 PM 18 Mar 2024
8 05:20 AM 6:44 PM 19 Mar 2024
9 05:19 AM 6:44 PM 20 Mar 2024
10 05:18 AM 6:45 PM 21 Mar 2024
11 05:17 AM 6:45 PM 22 Mar 2024
12 05:15 AM 6:45 PM 23 Mar 2024
13 05:14 AM 6:46 PM 24 Mar 2024
14 05:13 AM 6:46 PM 25 Mar 2024
15 05:12 AM 6:47 PM 26 Mar 2024
16 05:11 AM 6:47 PM 27 Mar 2024
17 05:10 AM 6:48 PM 28 Mar 2024
18 05:09 AM 6:48 PM 29 Mar 2024
19 05:08 AM 6:48 PM 30 Mar 2024
20 05:07 AM 6:49 PM 31 Mar 2024
21 05:05 AM 6:49 PM 01 Apr 2024
22 05:04 AM 6:50 PM 02 Apr 2024
23 05:03 AM 6:50 PM 03 Apr 2024
24 05:02 AM 6:51 PM 04 Apr 2024
25 05:01 AM 6:51 PM 05 Apr 2024
26 05:00 AM 6:51 PM 06 Apr 2024
27 04:59 AM 6:52 PM 07 Apr 2024
28 04:58 AM 6:52 PM 08 Apr 2024
29 04:57 AM 6:53 PM 09 Apr 2024
30 04:55 AM 6:53 PM 10 Apr 2024

Advertisement

Latest

08:42 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Jobs 2024; salary package, age limit, other details inside

Gold & Silver

03:04 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 8 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 303.2 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.73 750.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.17 917.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.37 733.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.94 319.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: