Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)