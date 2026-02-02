Bangladesh has been a regular participant in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup since the very first tournament in 2007. They qualified as a full member of the International Cricket Council and appeared in every edition of the event through 2024, establishing themselves as a consistent presence in the global T20 competition. Their first notable performance came in the 2007 World Cup when they reached the Super 8 stage, showing promise in the shortest format early on. Bangladesh also hosted the 2014 T20 World Cup, with matches played in cities such as Dhaka, Chittagong and Sylhet, giving the team a chance to perform in front of home crowds.

In the years that followed, Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup results were mixed, with the team often struggling against stronger cricketing nations but occasionally producing memorable performances. One of their better recent finishes was in the 2024 edition of the tournament, where they reached the Super 12 stage and ended up in seventh place overall, which is considered their best result to date. During that campaign they won matches against teams such as Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Nepal, and had important contributions from players like Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Rishad Hossain.

Despite these successes, Bangladesh has never advanced to the semifinal or final of a T20 World Cup. Across their nine appearances up to 2024, they played 44 matches in the competition and recorded 12 wins, showing that while they can compete strongly at times, consistency against the top sides has been a challenge. Shakib Al Hasan has been one of the team’s most significant players in T20 World Cup history and is among the few cricketers worldwide to play in every edition of the tournament.

Bangladesh’s involvement in the 2026 T20 World Cup became controversial. After qualifying for the tournament, the Bangladesh Cricket Board raised concerns about player safety and requested that their matches be moved from India to neutral venues. The International Cricket Council did not accept the request, and as a result Bangladesh withdrew from participation in the competition. They were replaced in the event by Scotland shortly before the tournament began.