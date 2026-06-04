Local holiday declared in Karachi on June 8 for Abdullah Shah Ghazi Urs

KARACHI – The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has declared a local public holiday on Monday, June 8, in observance of the annual Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA).

The announcement was made through an official notification issued by KMC’s Human Resource Management Department, which stated that the day, falling on 22 Zul Hijjah 1447 AH, will be observed as a holiday for the corporation’s offices.

The annual Urs attracts thousands of devotees from different parts of the country who gather to pay their respects and participate in religious and spiritual activities associated with the occasion.

According to the notification, the decision follows a resolution passed by the Karachi City Council. As a result, all departments and offices functioning under the administration of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will remain closed for the day.

However, services categorized as essential or emergency in nature will continue to operate without interruption to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of vital public services across the city.