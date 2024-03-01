Daily Pakistan has been in publication for 22 years and has become one of the top newspapers of Pakistan. With a circulation of over 500,000 daily for the hard-copy newspaper, and more than 50 million views per month for our online version http://dailypakistan.com.pk Daily Pakistan has become one of the most widely read newspapers in the region. We are ranked among the top 3 news sites in Pakistan on Alexa and have a far wider reach than any of our competitors.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
Forex Rates
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.75
|73.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.2
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.91
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.11
|40.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.62
|916.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.08
|317.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
