Daily Pakistan has been in publication for 22 years and has become one of the top newspapers of Pakistan. With a circulation of over 500,000 daily for the hard-copy newspaper, and more than 50 million views per month for our online version http://dailypakistan.com.pk Daily Pakistan has become one of the most widely read newspapers in the region. We are ranked among the top 3 news sites in Pakistan on Alexa and have a far wider reach than any of our competitors.

Headed by senior journalist, Mr. Mujib ur Rehman Shami, Daily Pakistan has a strong network of journalists and reporters throughout the country that cover everything from Crime to Politics and Entertainment. We have a strong tradition of hard-hitting and impactful journalism which has kept us in a leadership position in the industry despite our comparatively small size.

From being the first newspaper in Pakistan to be printed in color, to Hamid Mir’s ground-breaking interview with Osama Bin Laden we have historically striven to be innovative and go beyond everyone else to provide our readers with the most important facts. We bring the same leadership to online and continue to use innovative techniques and methods.

It is our promise to readers that we will bring them facts, unbiased, untainted facts – even if they make a lot of people uncomfortable.

07:01 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Hajj 2024: Death toll of Pakistani pilgrims climbs to 58

Gold & Silver

06:27 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Gold prices reach record high of Rs. 1600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.75
Euro EUR 297  299.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5  354 
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80  75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.75 73.5
Australian Dollar AUD 181.2 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.91 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.11 40.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.62 916.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.08 317.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

