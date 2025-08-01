Man allegedly drowns himself and two children in Karachi sea

KARACHI – A tragic incident occurred in Karachi’s Do Darya area, where a man allegedly threw two young children into the sea before jumping in himself on Thursday evening, in what is believed to be a case of suicide.

Eyewitnesses reported that the children appeared to be between five and six years old. Rescue teams, including police and divers, reached the scene soon after being alerted, but efforts to locate the victims were unsuccessful.

According to Edhi Foundation officials, the search operation was suspended after nightfall due to poor visibility. Authorities confirmed that recovery efforts will resume on Friday morning.

Witnesses said the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. Several bystanders attempted to rescue the victims but were unable to do so.

One onlooker stated that upon arrival, he saw bodies floating in the water and immediately contacted police and rescue services.

Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the individuals involved. The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

The incident has sparked concern and sorrow across the city, highlighting the growing need for awareness around mental health and substance abuse.