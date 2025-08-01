Aleema Khan confirms Imran Khan’s sons apply for Pakistan visas

LAHORE – Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, has confirmed that his sons, Suleiman Khan and Qasim Khan, have initiated the process to travel to Pakistan.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Aleema Khan stated that Imran Khan’s sons submitted their visa applications a few days ago at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

She added that the High Commission has informed them that they are currently awaiting approval from the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad for visa clearance.

“A few days ago, Suleiman and Kasim applied for their visas with the Pakistan High Commission in London. The ambassador has intimated that he is awaiting approval from the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad,” Aleema Khan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It is worth noting that Suleiman (28) and Qasim (26) spoke out for the first time in May this year regarding their father’s imprisonment.

Earlier this month, Aleema Khan shared that the brothers plan to visit the United States before coming to Pakistan as part of the campaign for Imran Khan’s release.

The visa request by Suleiman and Kasim comes at a time when Imran Khan’s legal and political troubles have intensified.

Jailed since August 2023, Khan has been convicted in multiple cases, including the Toshakhana reference and the cipher case. His family members and legal team have frequently highlighted alleged human rights violations and lack of access to fair legal procedures.

In recent months, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has become increasingly vocal, not only about her brother’s legal woes but also about the broader political climate in Pakistan. She has frequently accused the government of victimizing the PTI founder and suppressing democratic freedoms.