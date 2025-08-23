Raw Safe House In Pakistan Busted As Ctd Thwarts Deadly Plan

KARACHI – Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) uncovered spy network of India’s intelligence agency RAW operating inside Sindh, which was linked to murder of a civilian in Matli, Badin, on May 18.

Authorities revealed that the killing was orchesterated by Indian agent Sanjay Sanjeev Kumar, aka Fauji, allegedly coordinating from Gulf country, and carried out by an accomplice from Sheikhupura. The suspects were arrested with weapons, motorcycles, and phones used in planning the attack, exposing a chilling plot funded directly by RAW.

CTD officials warned that this is not one such incident as past operations show RAW repeatedly targeted innocent Pakistanis, often followed by immediate propaganda in Indian media.

Interrogations have also revealed names of potential future targets, highlighting the ongoing threat to civilians. “Those killed were ordinary citizens involved in welfare work with no links to any group. This proves RAW’s deliberate targeting of innocent Pakistanis,” said Additional IG CTD Sindh Azad Khan.

Pakistani government is now set to take the matter forward at policy and diplomatic levels, while authorities plan stringent prosecutions to bring the culprits to justice.