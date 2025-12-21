Gold Rate in Pakistan Today: Latest Gold Prices – 21 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up to hit Rs456,162 per tola, marking a strong rebound after the previous day’s decline.

The rally was equally evident in the 10-gram category, where prices climbed by Rs1,115 to reach Rs391,085, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 421,483 402,325 344,850 Per 1 Gram 36,135 34,493 29,565 Per 10 Gram 361,359 344,933 295,657 Per Ounce 1,024,204 977,649 837,985

This sudden upswing comes just a day after gold had slipped, with per tola rates falling by Rs900 on Friday to stand at Rs454,862, highlighting the intense volatility gripping the precious metals market.

Fueling the local surge, international gold prices rose by $13, pushing the global benchmark to $4,338 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Silver Rates in Pakistan Today

Silver also joined the rally, as its price jumped by Rs139 to settle at Rs6,987 per tola, adding to the bullish momentum across precious metals.