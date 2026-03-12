Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs540,362 in Pakistan after Rs2.9K dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan took a hit on Thursday, amid losses in the international market. The price of gold per tola plunged by Rs2,900, closing at Rs540,362, sending ripples across the market.

10-gram gold also suffered a setback, dropping Rs2,486 to settle at Rs463,273.

Unit Price Change Old Price Gold per tola 540,362 -2,900 543,262 Gold 10 grams 463,273 -2,486 465,759 Silver per tola 9,175 -179 9,354 International gold (per ounce) $5,176 -29 $5,205

This decline comes right after Wednesday’s gains, when gold had surged by Rs3,700 per tola to reach Rs543,262, highlighting the market’s extreme volatility.

The international scene reflected similar turbulence, with gold slipping $29 to $5,176 per ounce, coupled with a $20 premium.

Not just gold, silver prices also dipped, falling Rs179 to Rs9,175 per tola, adding to the worries of precious metal traders and investors alike.