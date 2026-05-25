Eid ul Azha 2026 Namaz Timings in Lahore

Eid ul Azha 2026 is around the corner and residents of Lahore and other parts of the country are gearing up for coordinated Eid-ul-Azha prayer arrangements as the Punjab Auqaf Department has officially released a detailed and city-wide schedule for Eid congregations across the metropolis.

At Badshahi Mosque, Eid-ul-Azha Namaz will be offered at 8:30 AM, with the Eid sermon set to be delivered by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad. At Data Darbar, Eid prayers will be held earlier at 7:00 AM, where Maulana Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmad Nadeem will lead the congregation, drawing large numbers of devotees from across the region.

Auqaf Department has further confirmed a comprehensive schedule for major mosques throughout Lahore, ensuring synchronized Eid prayers across the city:

Mosque Eid Prayer Time Badshahi Mosque 8:30 AM Maki Mosque Anarkali 5:30 AM Jamia Masjid Chohar Shah Bandagi 5:30 AM Jamia Masjid Noorani (Sadar Cantt) 6:00 AM Jamia Masjid Hanifia (Safdar Street) 6:00 AM Jamia Masjid Al-Farooq (Lal Kurti) 6:00 AM Jamia Masjid Darbar Mian Mir 6:30 AM Markazi Jamia Masjid Shadman 6:30 AM Jamia Masjid Madni Township 6:30 AM Masjid Wazir Khan 7:00 AM Darbar Madhow Lal Hussain 7:00 AM Darbar Shah Jamal 7:00 AM Lal Masjid Shah Alami 7:15 AM Jamia Masjid Taje Shah 7:15 AM Masjid Bohar Wali 7:15 AM Jamia Masjid Darbar Pir Maki 7:30 AM Lal Masjid Mominpura 7:30 AM Jamia Masjid Barkat Bibi 7:30 AM

Special arrangements have also been made for women’s Eid prayers at three major locations: Badshahi Mosque, Data Darbar, and Darbar Shah Jamal, ensuring inclusive participation in the sacred occasion.

Authorities urged citizens to arrive on time at their designated mosques and cooperate fully with administrative arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of Eid-ul-Adha congregations across Lahore.

The city is expected to witness massive gatherings, with prayer timings carefully staggered from early morning until mid-morning, reflecting both the scale and significance of the occasion.