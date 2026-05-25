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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 May 2026

By Our Correspondent
9:05 am | May 25, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan remained stable on May 25, 2026. US Dollar was recorded at Rs278.90 (buying) and Rs279.55 (selling), maintaining its strong position in the local currency market.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 278.9 279.55
Euro 322.1 328.1
British Pound Sterling 372.91 378.1
U.A.E Dirham 75.75 76.8
Saudi Riyal 73.95 74.8
Australian Dollar 196.82 202.68
Bahrain Dinar 731 741.75
Canadian Dollar 200.71 205.65
China Yuan 40.05 41.15
Danish Krone 43.35 43.75
Hong Kong Dollar 35.03 36.03
Indian Rupee 2.5 2.75
Japanese Yen 1.74 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar 878.7 889.25
Malaysian Ringgit 65.25 66.35
New Zealand Dollar 161.57 164.85
Norwegian Krone 27.75 28.05
Omani Riyal 720.38 731.25
Qatari Riyal 74.24 76.23
Singapore Dollar 216.03 220.15
Swedish Krona 30.35 30.65
Swiss Franc 352.78 356.68
Thai Baht 8.55 8.75

Euro followed with buying and selling rates of Rs322.10 and Rs328.10, while the British Pound Sterling stayed higher at Rs372.91 for buying and Rs378.10 for selling, reflecting continued strength in European currencies.

In Gulf region currencies, UAE Dirham was traded at Rs75.75 (buying) and Rs76.80 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs73.95 and Rs74.80 respectively, showing stable movement in remittance-linked currencies.

Other international currencies also remained active in the market, with rates including the Australian Dollar at Rs196.82–202.68, Canadian Dollar at Rs200.71–205.65, and Chinese Yuan at Rs40.05–41.15.

Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – October 28, 2025

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
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