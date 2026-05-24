Kanwal Aftab faces backlash over makeup debate during Hajj journey

TikToker Kanwal Aftab has come under criticism after defending her use of makeup during her Hajj journey.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are among Pakistan’s well-known digital content creators, with over 3.29 million subscribers on YouTube. The couple is widely popular for their family vlogs. Kanwal Aftab has around 22 million followers on TikTok, while Zulqarnain Sikandar has nearly 18 million followers. Together, they also have a strong Instagram following of about 6 million. They have been active in the digital space for nearly nine years, and their daughter Eshal Zulqarnain is also popular among fans.

The couple is currently on their sacred Hajj journey, which is expected to be performed in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on 10 Zil Hajj 2026. They have been sharing photos and videos from their pilgrimage on social media.

However, one of Kanwal Aftab’s videos showing her in full makeup during Hajj attire sparked strong criticism online. In the video, she appeared wearing dark makeup and deep maroon lipstick, which triggered debate on social media.

Responding to the criticism, Kanwal Aftab said that many people had issues with her lipstick. She questioned what lipstick had to do with worship and added that Hajj begins from 8 Zil Hajj, suggesting critics should first understand the rituals before commenting.

Her statement, however, received backlash from social media users. One user commented that makeup is not allowed during the state of Ihram and lipstick falls under it. Another user argued that makeup during Hajj is discouraged because it may attract non-mahram attention and should only be used for a spouse.