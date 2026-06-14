Bilal Saeed’s playful stage moment with Sonya Hussyn sparks backlash online

LAHORE – A recent live concert in Lahore featuring singer and rapper Bilal Saeed and actress Sonya Hussyn has gone viral on social media, sparking intense debate and mixed reactions online.

During the performance, Massom star Sonya Hussyn joined Bilal Saeed on stage as special guest. Videos circulating online show 12 Saal singer engaging with crowd in a playful mood while placing his arm around the actress as he addressed audience with mic in hand.

Dressed in a black cowboy hat, black tank top, Bilal can be seen speaking to the audience while keeping his arm around Sonya. At one point, he asked the crowd about Sonya’s arrival from Karachi and requested her to share her experience of Lahore and its people in a lighthearted exchange.

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Sonya Hussyn can be seen smiling and laughing throughout the interaction. However, her gestures, at times covering her face and mouth, quickly became the focus of online discussion, with viewers interpreting her reactions differently. While some social media users viewed the moment as a fun and spontaneous stage interaction between two celebrities, others criticized Bilal Saeed’s physical contact, arguing that holding her by the shoulders appeared inappropriate and possibly uncomfortable.

The clips sparked debate on consent, stage conduct, and celebrity behavior in live performances. Despite the online controversy, Sonya Hussyn later responded positively during the event, praising the energy, warmth, and hospitality of Lahore’s audience.

The viral clips continue to circulate widely, dividing opinion between those calling it a harmless stage moment and others labeling it as an uncomfortable interaction that crossed boundaries during a public performance.