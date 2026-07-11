Operation Shaaban intensifies as another Nine Militants eliminated in Balochistan

QUETTA – Pakistani security forces intensified their crackdown on militant networks in Balochistan, killing at least nine more terrorists belonging to the banned Fitna Al Khawarij group during a fresh operation, security sources said on Saturday.

The latest offensive has pushed the number of militants killed under the ongoing Operation Shaaban to 52, in an escalation in the campaign aimed at dismantling militant infrastructure.

According to security sources, the operation targeted militant hideouts concealed in Balochistan’s rugged mountainous terrain. Coordinated ground assaults, backed by helicopters and Pakistan Air Force assets, were launched against positions located in hard-to-access areas.

Operation Shaaban is being carried out jointly by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, and Balochistan Police. The large-scale campaign is focused on eliminating militant networks operating across the province and restoring law and order.

Officials said that since the launch of Operation Shaaban, security forces have killed 52 militants. They added that the overall number of militants eliminated in separate security operations across Balochistan since July 5 has climbed to 88.

Earlier this week, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said 11 soldiers were martyred after militants attacked an army convoy near Winder in Balochistan’s Bela district, as he outlined recent security developments in the province.

Lt Gen Chaudhry called out India for backing militant groups operating inside Pakistan and alleged that Afghan territory was being used to facilitate terrorist activities. He claimed many militants involved in recent attacks were Afghan nationals and vowed that security forces would continue operations against militants and their supporters.

The threat posed by militant groups operating from Afghanistan includes banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) which remained active despite Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations. BLA coordinated with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh, using advanced weapons to conduct sophisticated attacks.