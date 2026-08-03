Relief for Drivers as Wrong E-Challans can now be cancelled from Home

LAHORE – Bikers used to have little choice but to accept wrongly issued e-challan or spend valuable time visiting offices to contest it. Now, Punjab has introduced digital solution that lets citizens challenge incorrect e-challans from home, promising a review and, if verified, cancellation within just 24 hours.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority launched new online review system allowing citizens to challenge wrongly issued e-challans without leaving their homes. If the evidence submitted proves the challan was issued in error, authorities say it will be cancelled within 24 hours.

In latest update on X, officials said citizens who believe they have received an incorrect e-challan can log in to the Punjab Safe Cities website, access the Review section, upload supporting evidence, and submit a request for verification.

The authorities said that every application will be reviewed, and if the challan is found to be incorrect, it will be revoked within a day, offering a faster and more transparent mechanism for resolving disputes.

Punjab Police also urged public to use the facility responsibly and submit review requests only in genuine cases. Officials emphasized that responsible use of the system will help maintain transparency and ensure the service remains effective for everyone.

The announcement has triggered mixed reactions across social media. While many users welcomed the move as a long-awaited solution to the issue of erroneous traffic fines, others questioned whether officials responsible for issuing incorrect e-challans would also face accountability. The newly introduced review mechanism is expected to reduce inconvenience for citizens and streamline the process of correcting errors in Punjab’s e-ticketing system.