Lahore Police Constable arrested for Raping Mentally Challenged Girl in Ghaziabad

LAHORE – Lahore police constable has been arrested amid accusations of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old mentally challenged girl in Lahore’s Ghaziabad area.

As per the FIR registered under sections related to rape and Police Order 2002 (including 155C), the incident occurred on 2 August 2026 at around 1:00 PM in Mohalla Hussain Pura, Ghaziabad. The complaint filed by the victim’s father said the girl left home around 1 PM and did not return, and family members began searching for her. A local resident informed the family that a man in civilian clothes, identified as policeman, had taken the girl on a bike.

The family reached Ghaziabad Police Station around 9 PM. While at the station, they got a call that the girl finally returned home. Upon reaching home, they found her in pain. The victim later told her family that a policeman named Imran took her on his bike and raped her.

The accused policeman has been arrested, according to initial reports. Further investigations are underway. The incident is also being discussed on social portals as the victim was a mentally weak, disabled girl.