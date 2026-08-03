Tabish Hashmi under fire for ‘Cheap Publicity’ after misleading ‘Hasna Mana Hai’ Exit Post

KARACHI – Comedian and young televangelist Tabish Hashmi is facing social media users’ ire after an emotional social media post in which he bids adieu to 5-year journey with Geo News, and it triggered widespread speculation about his exit, only for him to later reveal that the announcement was nothing but a makeover of the Hasna Mana Hai set.

In an Instagram post, Tabish thanked Geo News, the show’s production team, guests and viewers for what he described as an unforgettable five-year journey. The emotional post fueled speculation across social media, with many believing the comedian had parted ways with the channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasna Mana Hai (@geohasnamanahai)

The timing of the post further intensified the debate, as several users linked the apparent departure to Hashmi’s recent video on Kashmir. Messages of support poured in, while rumours quickly spread that the host had been removed from the show over the controversy. However, the narrative took a dramatic turn just hours later.

Tabish shared another post featuring Hasna Mana Hai set with the caption that the show’s set had finally been updated, making it clear that his earlier message referred to the end of the old studio setup, not his association with Geo News or the programme.

Instead of ending the speculation, the clarification ignited an even bigger backlash. Hundreds of users accused TV host of intentionally sharing a misleading post to get hype, trend on social media and attract attention ahead of the show’s revamped look.

Mishi Khan called out Tabish and his team, saying you all “should be ashamed” for exploiting highly sensitive issue to promote a television show. A sensitive matter was used simply for marketing and promoting a new set. You only wanted to trend without thinking about what people would understand,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mishi Khan MK (@mishikhanofficial2)

Other users also questioned strategy, saying that if the show was merely returning with a new setup, the host should have clarified the situation instead of allowing speculation to spiral.

Hashmi had given the public the impression that he had been removed from Geo News because of his Kashmir-related remarks, whereas the reality was that neither had he left the channel nor had Hansna Mana Hai been cancelled, a user said.