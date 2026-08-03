Amar Khan stuns fans with breezy beach look in latest rocky shore shoot

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Amar Khan has delighted her fans with a fresh summer-inspired photoshoot featuring a scenic rocky beach backdrop.

The actress shared glimpses of her latest shoot on social media, where she appeared in a relaxed yet elegant beach outfit, offering a refreshing visual treat for followers during the ongoing hot weather.

For the seaside look, Amar Khan wore a flowing butter-yellow sheer shrug that added movement and a breezy feel to the ensemble. The lightweight layer was paired with a simple beige square-neck top and cream-coloured high-waisted linen trousers, creating a comfortable and summer-friendly appearance.

She completed the look with delicate gold jewellery, subtle accessories and casual slide sandals, keeping the overall style effortless and suitable for a beach setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

Sharing the pictures, the actress added a playful caption: “Some hearts are meant to be found by Sea-ing.”

The rocky coastline setting, combined with the vibrant outfit and relaxed styling, gave the photos a distinct summer aesthetic. Fans praised the actress’s latest appearance, describing it as a refreshing update amid the season’s intense heat.

Amar Khan continues to remain active in the entertainment industry, frequently sharing glimpses of her professional projects and personal style with her audience.