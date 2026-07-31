Aima Baig faces online criticism over bold new look

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has once again become the centre of attention on social media after sharing a mirror selfie featuring a bold new outfit, sparking mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

The image, which has been widely circulated online, shows the singer posing in a white crop top paired with a mustard-yellow skirt and black sunglasses while taking a mirror selfie in what appears to be a clothing showroom or fitting area.

While many followers praised Aima’s confidence and fashion sense, others criticised her choice of attire, with some calling it too bold and inconsistent with cultural norms. The photo quickly generated debate across social media platforms, with users expressing divided opinions.

Supporters defended the singer, arguing that personal style is an individual choice and that celebrities should not be subjected to online trolling over their clothing. Critics, however, said public figures should be mindful of the influence they have on younger audiences.

Aima Baig, one of Pakistan’s most prominent pop singers, has frequently made headlines for her music, public appearances and fashion choices. She has not publicly responded to the latest criticism at the time of filing this report.