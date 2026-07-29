Kubra Khan speaks out against unrealistic beauty standards in Pakistani society

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has spoken about the pressure created by traditional beauty standards in society and the entertainment industry, saying that many women struggle because they do not fit into these narrowly defined ideals.

In an interview, the actress said that certain expectations of beauty have become common in society, including fair skin, a very slim figure, tall height and long hair. She noted that such standards often lead many women to feel insecure or believe they are not good enough.

Kubra Khan said she has also experienced being judged according to these conventional measures of beauty and acknowledged that such criticism affected her. However, she added that she has learned to accept herself rather than measure her worth according to the expectations of others.

Discussing criticism on social media, the actress said everyone has the right to express their opinions, but added that personal views should not be used as a reason to hurt others emotionally or subject them to humiliation.

She emphasized the importance of respecting individuals and avoiding comments that can negatively affect their mental well-being.

Kubra Khan’s remarks highlight the wider conversation around body image, self-confidence and the impact of unrealistic appearance standards on women in society.