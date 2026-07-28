Rajab Butt sweats it out with Sadia Baloch in Bold Gym Session

YouTuber Rajab Butt and influencer Sadia Baloch have taken social media by storm after their latest gym session went viral, leaving fans talking about their fitness routine.

The duo’s workout video quickly gained traction across social platforms, with users praising their athletic coordination, stylish athleisure outfits, and intense workout. The clip shows series of workout moment. Sadia can be seen performing seated dumbbell shoulder presses on incline bench while Rajab Butt acted as her spotter, assisting her throughout sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadia baloch (@realsadiabaloch)

Their teamwork gave the session the appearance of a professional personal training workout, with many fans applauding the pair’s fitness dedication.

Sadia also impressed viewers with her flexibility by effortlessly holding a deep Asian squat while adjusting her ponytail, before striking a side-profile pose beside an incline bench. The workout concluded with a mirror selfie of the two creators, adding a lifestyle-inspired touch that further fueled online buzz.

Butt performed heavy leg presses, as Sadia cheered him during the exercise. The supportive interaction between the two creators became another highlight of the viral clip, prompting thousands of comments from fans.

The fitness video comes at a time when Rajab Butt continues to dominate headlines over his personal life. Rumours had recently surfaced suggesting that the YouTuber and his estranged wife, Emaan, were reconciling after spending months apart. However, Rajab firmly shut down the speculation, stating there was no possibility of a patch-up and confirming that divorce proceedings would continue.

His personal life is not the only reason he remains in the spotlight. Rajab has also been responding to explosive allegations made by influencer Fatima Khan during a recent podcast appearance. YouTube star denied every accusation, saying the claims were entirely false. He further criticized media outlets and podcast hosts for providing a platform to what he described as fabricated stories.

Fatima Khan had alleged that Rajab lured her into a relationship by promising marriage, physically abused her during their alleged relationship, and gifted her luxury items, including a watch reportedly worth Rs4million.