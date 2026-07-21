‘No Patch-Up, Only Divorce’: Rajab Butt rejects reconciliation claims with wife Emaan

ISLAMABAD – YouTuber Rajab Butt is facing marital turmoil, and after months of living separately, there are rumours of a patch-up between the two.

The social media sensation however firmly denied reports of reconciling with his estranged wife, Emaan, saying there is no chance of fixing things and that the divorce proceedings will continue.

The clarification comes days after Emaan’s brother Aoun claimed that both families resolved their differences, and that the decision to reconcile was taken on the advice of their mother for the sake of Iman and the couple’s young son. However, Rajab Butt has categorically denied those claims. In a video message shared on social media, YouTuber said that the relationship had reached a point where there was no possibility of reconciliation, adding that while legal proceedings require time, the outcome is certain.

“The legal process takes time, but the divorce will definitely happen,” Rajab Butt made it clear. He also urged Aoun and Emaan Fatima to stop spreading what he described as false claims about the couple getting back together, insisting that no agreement or settlement had been reached between the families.

Rajab said he would continue to fulfill all of his financial responsibilities toward his son, calling it both his duty and obligation as a father.

The conflicting statements from both sides have fueled widespread discussion across social media platforms. While some users questioned why Rajab Butt had reportedly sent flowers to Iman Fatima if there was no reconciliation, others argued that there had never been any visible signs suggesting the couple had resolved their differences.