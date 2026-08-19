Barrister Saif meets Imran Khan at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif met PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail last night, according to sources.

Sources said Saif briefed Imran Khan on matters related to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other issues during the meeting.

The sources added that Imran Khan’s health was also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the formation of a medical board to consider the issue of shifting Imran Khan to a private hospital.

Following the court’s permission, Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, also met him at Adiala Jail.

According to sources, Niazi met Imran Khan in the conference room, where they discussed his health and other matters. She also informed him about the Supreme Court’s order.

The meeting between Imran Khan and Niazi lasted around 45 minutes, sources said.

After the meeting, Niazi reached Dahgal Check Post but declined to speak to the media.