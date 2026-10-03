Pakistani Players barred from World Championship of Legends as PCB withholds NOCs

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board’s decieded not to issue NOCs to Pakistan Champions for the 2026 World Championship of Legends.

PCB has maintained the same position it adopted after last year’s controversy, refusing to allow the Pakistan Champions to officially participate in WCL Season 3. The decision has created uncertainty around Pakistan’s campaign and could force tournament organizers to rethink parts of the schedule.

Pakistan Champions were scheduled to face Bangladesh Champions in Sharjah on October 3, but the game was postponed, with organizers citing technical reasons, while the PCB’s NOC decision remained unchanged.

The board had reportedly informed the Pakistan Champions management of its decision roughly a week before the tournament began. The dispute dates back to WCL 2025, when India Champions refused to play Pakistan Champions in two matches, first during the group stage and later in the semi-final. The refusals came amid heightened political and geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

The handling of those matches became a major point of contention. The PCB subsequently took the position that the tournament organizers had failed to deal with the situation appropriately, including the way points were handled after India’s refusal to play.

The board viewed the episode as political interference in a sporting competition and decided that Pakistani players should not participate in future editions of the WCL under those circumstances. It also objected to the use of the Pakistan name in the tournament.

The dispute has now moved from the boardroom into the dressing room. Several Pakistan Champions players have reportedly reached the UAE, while some high-profile names, including captain Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed, have stayed away from the tournament.

Team owner Kamal Khan, however, continues to hope that the PCB could reconsider its decision and issue an NOC. For now, there is no indication of a change in the board’s position.

The biggest question hanging over WCL 2026 is the much-anticipated India Champions versus Pakistan Champions clash scheduled for October 10 in Dubai. The fixture was expected to be one of the marquee matches of the tournament, given the enormous interest surrounding an India-Pakistan contest even at the legends level.

The third season of the World Championship of Legends is being staged in the UAE from October 3 to October 18, with matches in Sharjah and Dubai. T20 legends competition brings retired international stars together under national “Champions” teams, reviving some of cricket’s biggest rivalries in an exhibition format.

Seven teams are taking part this season, with Bangladesh making its debut. The tournament follows a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

The league was founded by Harshit Tomar, with Ajay Devgn as co-founder, and is built around the idea of bringing former international stars back onto the field while recreating the rivalries that defined their playing careers. Last season, South Africa Champions lifted the title after defeating Pakistan Champions in the final, leaving Pakistan as runners-up.