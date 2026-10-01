Babar Azam joins Desert Vipers for $80,000 in ILT20 Season 5

DUBAI – Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has been signed by Desert Vipers for $80,000 at the DP World ILT20 Season 5 auction.

The deal sees Babar, one of the leading cricketers in world cricket, become part of the UAE-based franchise league.

Babar is currently featuring in Pakistan’s President’s Trophy Grade-I and remains involved in domestic cricket. He also enjoyed an impressive campaign in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In May, Babar led Peshawar Zalmi to their second PSL title, with the franchise having won its first championship in 2017.

It was Babar’s first PSL title as captain. He finished the tournament as its leading run-scorer with 588 runs, including two centuries, and was subsequently named captain of the PSL Team of the Tournament.

His arrival gives Desert Vipers an experienced top-order batter with extensive international and franchise cricket experience.

Babar’s inclusion in ILT20 is also expected to attract significant interest from cricket fans in Pakistan and the UAE.

All six ILT20 franchises are selecting players at the Season 5 auction as they strengthen their squads ahead of the fifth edition.