Mohammad Rizwan receives second NCCIA notice, summoned on Oct 2

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has received a notice from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), with sources close to the cricketer confirming the development.

Rizwan has been summoned to the NCCIA’s Lahore office on October 2 at 3pm for the forensic examination of his mobile phone. This is the second notice issued to the cricketer by the agency.

According to reports, the notice was delivered to Rizwan at his residential address. The NCCIA has asked him to appear in connection with the analysis and forensic examination of a mobile phone that was previously seized from him.

Reports said Rizwan will appear before the NCCIA along with his lawyer.

The notice reportedly states that the agency needs to conduct an analysis and forensic examination of the mobile phone seized from the cricketer.

However, Rizwan said the notice did not provide details of the allegations against him.

They added that Rizwan had previously written to the NCCIA seeking the return of his mobile phone and details of the reasons for the inquiry, but the agency has yet to respond to his letter.

Reports said Rizwan intends to seek details of the allegations against him when he appears before the NCCIA on October 2.