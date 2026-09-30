Governor’s rule, emergency in KP discussed at PM House meeting

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level consultative meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss various options, including the imposition of Governor’s Rule or emergency measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid growing political and security concerns.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s House, was attended by federal ministers and senior officials. Participants reviewed the overall law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

According to reports, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed the meeting on the security situation, while discussions also covered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s announced long march and reported backchannel contacts with the party leadership.

Reports said legal and constitutional options concerning the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also discussed, including Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution. Article 232 deals with the proclamation of an emergency in circumstances such as internal disturbance beyond a provincial government’s ability to control, while Article 234 provides for action when the constitutional machinery of a province is deemed unable to function in accordance with the Constitution.

Reports further said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may meet President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with constitutional measures expected to be considered during consultations.

Federal ministers have alleged that the KP government is pursuing political objectives and is not providing adequate support to state institutions in dealing with the threat posed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The KP Chief Minister’s House, however, rejected the allegations, saying the federal government could take any measure it wanted but the PTI’s long march would go ahead.

PTI Interim Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has also maintained that the party’s call for the October 4 protest march remains in place.

The developments come amid heightened tensions between the federal government and the PTI-led KP administration over security, governance and the proposed protest march. The KP governor has separately warned that the province cannot afford a long march amid the prevailing security situation.