Israel mulls sending Military Jet to bring Israelis Home from Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – A routine flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv took an unexpected turn when a Flydubai aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, leaving Israeli passengers stranded in Tabuk. As authorities investigate the dramatic incident, Israel is now considering sending a military or El Al aircraft to Saudi Arabia to bring its citizens home.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was en route to Tel Aviv when an emergency situation reportedly developed on board. The aircraft requested an emergency landing, prompting Saudi authorities to immediately activate emergency procedures at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk.

The flight made its emergency call at approximately 8:44 a.m. local time, and around an hour later the aircraft landed safely at the airport.

According to preliminary information, the incident unfolded inside the cockpit, where the co-pilot allegedly attempted to attack the captain with a knife. The situation reportedly escalated rapidly, leaving both pilots injured and requiring them to be taken to hospital after the aircraft landed.

Reports also indicate that an Israeli passenger on board helped restrain the co-pilot during the confrontation, allowing the crew to regain control of the situation and divert the aircraft safely to Saudi Arabia.

Authorities initially feared that the aircraft could have been the target of a hijacking or possible terrorist attack. The situation immediately triggered heightened security measures and a rapid response from Israeli authorities.

Later reports suggested that the incident may have stemmed from a confrontation between individuals aboard the aircraft. However, the exact circumstances and motive remain under investigation. The incident also prompted an urgent response from Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly cancelled his schedule and held emergency consultations with senior security officials.

The immediate challenge now is how to bring the Israeli passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia back home. Israeli authorities are reportedly considering sending a special aircraft to Saudi Arabia to bring back their citizens and other passengers. Options under consideration include an Israeli military aircraft or a passenger plane operated by national carrier El Al.

Flydubai said that all passengers are safe and that arrangements are being made to provide an alternative aircraft to take them to their intended destination. The emergency landing is important because an aircraft carrying Israeli passengers ended up unexpectedly inside Saudi Arabia, creating an unusual security and logistical situation.

Air links between Dubai and Israel expanded significantly after the two countries normalized relations in 2020. The Dubai–Tel Aviv route has since become an important regional air corridor, with Flydubai operating alongside Emirates and Israeli carriers Israir and El Al.

Dubai has also emerged as a major tourism and aviation hub for Israeli travellers. Around 1.1 million Israeli passengers travelled to Dubai in 2025, highlighting the scale of travel between the two destinations.

Investigations remain underway as authorities work to establish exactly what happened inside the aircraft, the nature of the alleged attack and whether the incident had any connection to terrorism.