Icc World Cup 2027 Ticket Ballot To Open On October 1

DUBAI – The ticket ballot for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 will open on October 1, giving cricket fans an opportunity to apply for tickets to matches of the tournament.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the ticket ballot will provide fans with access to World Cup match tickets and will remain open until November 21.

Fans will be able to submit applications for tickets to all matches of the 2027 World Cup through the ballot system.

A maximum of four tickets can be requested for a single match.

The ICC said fans will not be charged any fee to enter the ticket ballot.

The 2027 Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.