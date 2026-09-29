Muhammad Rizwan asks NCCIA to explain delay in returning his phone

LAHORE – Pakistan national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has sent a second letter to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

In the letter, Rizwan sought an explanation for not being informed in writing about the inquiry so far and for the delay in the return of his mobile phone.

Rizwan stated that he had not received any written information regarding the inquiry and that the NCCIA had not contacted him about any further proceedings.

He said his mobile phone was taken from him in England on August 31 after he provided the password. He added that the device was examined in his presence.

According to the letter, authorities had assured him that the phone would be returned within three hours and that its digital forensic examination would be completed shortly.

Rizwan further said that when he appeared before the NCCIA on September 10, officials had access to his unlocked phone and reviewed his messages and other data in his presence.

He clarified that he had never refused to provide his phone password at any stage and asked the agency to inform him of the date and time when his presence would be required.

Rizwan also requested that he be formally informed in writing about the reasons for the inquiry, adding that he had fully cooperated with the NCCIA and provided all information sought from him.

He urged the agency to return his mobile phone without further delay and requested that any future communication with him be made through official channels and sent to his residential address.