Legal notice issued to Capt (retd) Safdar over Ahsan Bhoon’s LLB degree claim

LAHORE – A legal notice has been served on Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar over an alleged statement declaring the LLB degree of Supreme Court advocate Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon to be fake.

The notice, issued by Kalam Law Firm on September 29, 2026, states that allegations concerning Bhoon’s academic qualifications, enrollment as a lawyer and professional standing are baseless, contrary to facts and defamatory.

According to the notice, Bhoon obtained his LLB degree from the University of the Punjab in March 1989 under roll number 828.

Citing records of the Punjab Bar Council, the notice states that Bhoon was enrolled as an advocate of the lower courts on September 19, 1989, and as an advocate of the High Court on February 22, 1992. He was subsequently enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on July 19, 2003.

The notice says Bhoon has practised law for more than three decades in criminal, constitutional, civil, corporate, commercial, banking and other areas.

It further states that he has held several prominent positions, including member and vice chairman of the Punjab Bar Council, member of the Pakistan Bar Council, president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan.

According to the legal notice, Bhoon also served as a judge of the Lahore High Court from February 9, 2008, to July 31, 2009. He was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan for 2021-22 and was also nominated as a member of Pakistan’s National Group at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

The notice states that Bhoon was also appointed a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan for the 2025-27 term.

It further says that Bhoon was elected for a fifth term as a member of the Pakistan Bar Council for 2026-30. The notice claims that on January 21, 2026, the Controller of Examinations at the University of the Punjab verified Bhoon’s academic credentials during the Pakistan Bar Council election process and marked them as “Verified.”

According to the notice, questions were raised about the authenticity of Bhoon’s LLB degree during a public interaction outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 23, 2026, where a statement was allegedly made describing the degree as fake. The statement was later circulated on social media.

The notice maintains that no authentic documentary evidence or official record was presented to substantiate the allegation that the degree was fake.

Through the legal notice, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar has been asked to clarify what original university record, institutional decision, Higher Education Commission record, Bar Council decision or order of a competent court he possesses to support the allegation.

The notice demands that any such authentic record be produced, failing which the statement should be withdrawn.

It further argues that the legal status of an academic degree cannot be determined merely through a public statement or allegation. According to the notice, records and decisions of the relevant university, examination authority, Bar Council, Higher Education Commission or competent judicial forum are material in determining the matter.

The notice also refers to Bhoon’s verified academic credentials and his professional enrollment spanning several decades.

It describes the alleged statement as damaging to Bhoon’s reputation, dignity and professional standing and seeks an explanation and appropriate redress from Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

The notice warns that failure to comply with the demands may result in legal proceedings and other remedies available under the law.