28 Years of McDonald’s Pakistan: Celebrating Three Decades of Partnership and Progress

LAHORE — McDonald’s Pakistan marked 28 years of operations by shining the spotlight on the local partners, farmers, suppliers and Pakistani enterprises that have played a vital role in building its journey of growth and excellence.

At a special gathering held at McDonald’s Etihad Town restaurant in Lahore, the company celebrated nearly three decades in Pakistan under the theme “Celebrating Partnerships,” honouring the domestic suppliers whose expertise, commitment and collaboration have helped strengthen the foundations of its business.

More than a corporate anniversary, the event highlighted the power of long-term partnerships in developing Pakistan’s local industrial capabilities. McDonald’s recognised how sustained collaboration with Pakistani organisations has helped nurture domestic talent, strengthen local businesses and facilitate the transfer of international technology and expertise to Pakistani enterprises.

Among the prominent partners recognised at the gathering were Pronto Spaces, Big Bird, Packages Limited, Zaman Foundation, Nurpur, Saima Packaging and Fresh & Freeze.

Over the past 28 years, these relationships have grown well beyond traditional buyer-seller arrangements. Through training, knowledge sharing, technology transfer and continuous capability development, McDonald’s partners have expanded their ability to meet demanding international standards across critical areas including poultry processing, dairy supply, sustainable packaging and cold-chain logistics.

The result is a supply network that combines global expertise with Pakistani talent and resources, demonstrating the growing capabilities of the country’s local business and industrial ecosystem.

“This milestone is a celebration of shared growth,” remarked a representative from McDonald’s leadership during the shield presentation ceremony. “Together with our partners, we have built a highly capable, internationally aligned supply chain that is proudly Pakistani.”

The anniversary celebration also underscored the contribution of farmers and local suppliers whose work supports the consistency and quality associated with McDonald’s operations. Their contribution represents an important, often unseen, part of the brand’s long-standing presence in the country.

The partnerships have evolved over nearly three decades, creating opportunities for Pakistani companies to adopt new technologies, strengthen processes, develop specialised capabilities and align their operations with global benchmarks. In doing so, they have contributed not only to McDonald’s operations but also to the broader development of Pakistan’s domestic supply chain.

McDonald’s 28th anniversary in Pakistan therefore served as a celebration of more than longevity. It was a recognition of Pakistani expertise, enterprise and collaboration, and of the local businesses and people working behind the Golden Arches.

By celebrating the organisations, farmers and professionals who have grown alongside the brand, McDonald’s Pakistan highlighted a simple but powerful message: its nearly three-decade journey has been built together with Pakistan.

The celebration reaffirmed the importance of local partnerships in creating resilient supply chains, developing domestic capabilities and connecting Pakistani enterprises with international standards, making the story behind McDonald’s 28 years in Pakistan a story of shared growth, local expertise and enduring partnership.