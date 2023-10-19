McDonald's Pakistan donates Rs10 million for Palestinians amid Gaza war

LAHORE – McDonald's Pakistan has donated Rs10 million through the Edhi Foundation for people of Palestine affected by tragic humanitarian crisis in Gaza after Israeli bombardment.

The food chain in a statement hope that these funds will bolster the relief efforts and bring some solace to those affected.

“We wish to emphasize that McDonald's Pakistan is a wholly Pakistani entity owned and managed by SIZA Foods (Pvt.) Ltd. We reject any claims questioning our Pakistani identity and remain committed to our nation and its people,” it added.

It said standing in unity with the affected, “we remain optimistic toward a peaceful and resilient future”.

Earlier, it had distanced itself from McDonald's operations in Israel, saying: “McDonald's in Israel operates as a separate entity to McDonald's Pakistan, and makes its own business and communications decisions, independent of our business in Pakistan”.

“We do not engage in any form of political involvement. Our dedication is solely to delivering the McDonald's experience you love and trust,” it added.