Pakistani cricketers rally for Palestine amid brutal Israeli bombardment

ISLAMABAD – Over three thousand Palestinians have been killed so far, and thousands suffered injuries as Israeli air raids continue to target Gaza for over 10 days, while Muslims mourn the deadly strike at Gaza Hospital and other residential areas.

Heart-breaking scenes came from Gaza as places once housed eateries, residential buildings and villas, were bombed, leaving a trail of destruction, debris, and razed structures.

A day after the deadliest Israeli strike at a Gaza hospital that killed over 500 people, Pakistani cricketers pour support for war-torn nation.

Several current players of Team Green and some previous cricketers took to social media to express solidarity with Palestinians, sharing flag of Western Asian nation.

Those who stand in solidarity with Gazans include Azhar Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Usama Mir who hoped for peace.

Earlier, Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his side’s win over Sri Lanka during the tournament to Gaza.