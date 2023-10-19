Pakistani cricketers rally for Palestine amid brutal Israeli bombardment

ISLAMABAD – Over three thousand Palestinians have been killed so far, and thousands suffered injuries as Israeli air raids continue to target Gaza for over 10 days, while Muslims mourn the deadly strike at Gaza Hospital and other residential areas.
Heart-breaking scenes came from Gaza as places once housed eateries, residential buildings and villas, were bombed, leaving a trail of destruction, debris, and razed structures.
A day after the deadliest Israeli strike at a Gaza hospital that killed over 500 people, Pakistani cricketers pour support for war-torn nation.
Several current players of Team Green and some previous cricketers took to social media to express solidarity with Palestinians, sharing flag of Western Asian nation.
Those who stand in solidarity with Gazans include Azhar Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Usama Mir who hoped for peace.
☮️ ☮️ ☮️ ☮️ pic.twitter.com/r8E31Jsfya— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 18, 2023
🤲🤲🤲🤲 pic.twitter.com/2hH4Gjmyhn— Muhammad Nawaz (@mnawaz94) October 18, 2023
☮️ 🤲🏻💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/uVh2QWtcJF— Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) October 18, 2023
☮️ ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/vPjUEnKU6E— Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) October 18, 2023
#PalestineWillBeFree #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/bJUDpIx8iX— Ali Usman 🇵🇰 (@Aliusman195) October 18, 2023
🤲🤲🤲 pic.twitter.com/3tdapj8S7j— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 18, 2023
Earlier, Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his side’s win over Sri Lanka during the tournament to Gaza.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Thursday, October 19, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs186,650.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
