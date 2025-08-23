Ducky Bhai handed over to FIA on another five-day remand in Betting App case

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, has been handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on additional 5-day physical remand after completion of his initial 4-day custody.

The order was issued by Judicial Magistrate on FIA’s request. During court hearing, FIA investigators informed court that further evidence is being collected in connection with the case and emphasized the need for Ducky Bhai’s continued custody.

The court approved request, allowing the agency to proceed with its investigation. Ducky Bhai was taken back into FIA custody immediately after the court appearance. The investigation pertains to his alleged involvement in promoting illegal online betting platforms, under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

FIA stated that it aims to complete the ongoing investigation within the extended remand period.