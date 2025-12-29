Pak Army Major martyred in Bajaur Operation against Indian Backed terrorists

BAJAUR – Pakistan’s Security Forces struck major blow against Indian backed militant group, Fitna al Khwarij. The operation, carried out with precision and courage, resulted in the elimination of five terrorists actively involved in attacks against Security Forces and innocent civilians.

In a statement, ISPR said the mission came at high cost as Major Adeel Zaman, 36, from D.I Khan District, who fearlessly led his troops from the front, embraced martyrdom while performing his duty with unmatched bravery. His sacrifice will be remembered as a symbol of courage and dedication.

The operation recovered major cache of weapons and ammunition from the neutralized militants, who were key operatives in numerous terrorist activities across the region.

Security Forces continue to conduct thorough clearance operations to root out any remaining Indian-sponsored Khwarij in area. Under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” initiative, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, Pakistan’s relentless counter-terrorism campaign is intensifying to completely eradicate foreign-backed terrorism from the country.

Major Zaman’s gallantry and the decisive action of the troops mark a significant victory in Pakistan’s ongoing fight against terrorism, sending a clear message to those who seek to destabilize the nation.