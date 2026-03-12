Fo Spokesperson Says Pakistan Has No Specific Stance On Iranian Oil Tankers

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi has said that matters related to Iranian oil tankers are between Iran and the relevant governments, and Pakistan does not have any specific position on the issue. He added that Pakistan cannot directly comment on matters between Iran and India.

Speaking at the weekly briefing, he said the Pakistani leadership remains in continuous diplomatic contact with key regional countries, including Iran. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has spoken with the Iranian foreign minister three times, while the prime minister has also contacted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the regional situation.

According to the spokesperson, the prime minister will soon visit Saudi Arabia, while close contacts with Gulf countries are also being maintained. He said the prime minister has already held several telephone conversations with leaders of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

He added that Pakistan is playing the role of a bridge in the region by promoting contacts among different capitals. Pakistan believes that all disputes should be resolved through respect for sovereignty, international law, and dialogue.

Andrabi said he could not confirm any possible contacts regarding the Strait of Hormuz, but defence and military officials remain in contact with their Iranian counterparts.

He further stated that there has been no major change in Pakistan’s approach toward Afghanistan. A delegation’s visit to Afghanistan is in a private capacity, while a negotiation process regarding Afghanistan is ongoing. He added that a delegation led by China’s special representative is expected to visit Pakistan soon.

He also claimed that the Afghan Taliban recently carried out aggression at more than 50 locations.