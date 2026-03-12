‘Sona Chandi’ Actor Asim Bukhari Breathes His Last After Prolonged Illness

KARACHI – Pakistani showbiz industry mourns yet another loss. Asim Bukhari, the veteran actor known for his iconic roles in dramas like Sona Chandi and Ainak Wala Jin, has passed away after a prolonged illness.

Asim Bukhari was a pillar of TV for over two decades, leaving void that will be felt by fans and colleagues alike. Lahore was struck by sad news as veteran actor Asim Bukhari passed away after sudden deterioration in his health. The announcement came via Instagram from his son, Ajlal Bukhari, and was later confirmed by Radio Pakistan. The beloved actor was 76.

Just a day earlier, Ajlal had shared a heartfelt post revealing that his father had fallen into a coma after suffering from severe heart and kidney complications, urging fans and followers to keep him in their prayers.

Asim Bukhari, a towering figure in Pakistan’s entertainment scene, had previously faced a major health scare in July when a heart attack landed him in the hospital. Doctors also detected fluid in his lungs and reduced kidney function, but miraculously, he made a full recovery and returned home.

His remarkable contributions to television and film earned him the prestigious Presidential Pride of Performance Award, cementing his place as one of Pakistan’s most respected actors.

The funeral prayers for Asim Bukhari will be held today (March 12) at Jamia Masjid Al-Rasheed in Bahria Orchard, Lahore, following Asr prayers, his family announced.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Bukhari became a household name, known for his signature round glasses and unforgettable supporting roles in Pakistani dramas. From comedy to serious storytelling, he graced the screen in classics such as Ainak Wala Jin, Janjaal Pura, Pal Bhar Main, Ghanti, Zard Dopeher, and Shehr-e-Murad.