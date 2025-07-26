Asim Bukhari discharged from hospital after heart attack scare

LAHORE – Seasoned Pakistani actor Asim Bukhari has been hospitalised at Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore after suffering cardiac arrest.

The heart attack led to fluid accumulation in his lungs, further complicating condition of veteran movie star. After getting treatment, Bukhari’s condition has now stabilized. Doctors have confirmed his discharge from the hospital.

Asim Bukhari is widely regarded as a versatile artist, having made his mark across drama, film, and theatre. Beyond acting, he is also admired for his contributions as a writer and poet.

With a career spanning decades, his notable television works include Bano Bazaar, Maya, Mohabbat Behta Darya, Ek Sitam Aur Sahi, Ishq Pagal Karaye, and Qalandar. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Fans and colleagues have expressed relief over his recovery and extended their best wishes for his continued health and well-being.