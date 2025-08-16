No Pillion Riding, Gatherings as Section 144 Imposed across Balochistan

QUETTA – Balochistan government on Saturday imposed Section 144 across the province for 15 days, effective from August 16 to August 31, citing security concerns.

Under new orders, pillion riding on motorcycles is banned, and riders are prohibited from covering their faces with masks or cloth. Public gatherings, including any assembly of more than five people in one place, are also restricted.

Authorities stated that the move is aimed at preventing untoward incidents and ensuring public safety during the specified period.

A series of violent incidents in Quetta, Khuzdar, and Kalat districts left four people dead, including a Levies official and a tribal elder, and one injured. A grenade attack in Quetta’s Killi Zaren area missed security personnel but killed one motorcyclist and injured another.