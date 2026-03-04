Afghan Commander Killed as Pak Army foils major infiltration attempt Near Torkham Border Crossing

ISLAMABAD – Tensions continue unabated between Islamabad and Kabul and Pakistan launched major military operation against hardcore militants who continue to launch attacks from across the border.

Torkham Border Crossing witnessed heightened security operations after Pakistan Army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by elements linked to Fitna al-Khawarij. Security sources confirmed that the operation resulted in the death of an alleged Afghan Taliban commander, identified as Qahraman, along with several of his associates.

According to security officials, the group attempted to infiltrate Pakistani territory but was intercepted and neutralized during the operation. The deceased commander reportedly hailed from Jalalabad.

Pakistan Army’s counterterrorism operations, conducted under ongoing security measures, also targeted multiple hideouts linked to the Afghan Taliban, Fitna al-Khawarij, and Fitna al-Hindustan. Officials stated that at least 50 locations were destroyed in precise operations carried out on the night between March 3 and 4 using heavy weaponry.

Security sources added that multiple operations were executed in several border and security-sensitive areas, including Qilla Saifullah, Chaman, Sambaza, Ghadwana, Jani sector, and Ghaznali sector. These locations had reportedly been used for cross-border terrorist activities targeting Pakistan.

Pakistan Army reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring the security of citizens. Officials emphasized that such operations would continue to counter threats posed by militant groups operating near the border.