Pakistan reminds Iran of Defence Pact with Saudi Arabia, pushing for drop in Attacks

ISLAMABAD – Middle East war continues to escalate, and against the backdrop of rising regional tensions, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar revealed how Pakistan found itself walking a diplomatic tightrope.

With a longstanding defence pact with Saudi Arabia on one side and delicate ties with Iran on the other, Islamabad turned to shuttle diplomacy. According to Dar, Pakistan reminded Tehran of its security commitments to Riyadh while assuring that its soil would not be used against the kingdom.

Dar’s remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic exchanges, described as “shuttle communication,” aimed at easing regional tensions.

These discussions appear to have coincided with a noticeable decline in attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and Oman when compared with previous periods. The statement shows Pakistan’s balancing act between maintaining strategic ties with Saudi Arabia while engaging with Iran in dialogue.

The comments drawn attention given sensitive security dynamics of the Middle East and Pakistan’s role as a diplomatic intermediary. Analysts suggest that such assertions could influence regional perceptions and the broader discourse on security alliances and non-interference.